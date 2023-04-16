Manchester City has managed to beat a Leicester City at home that has fewer and fewer bullets to save the category. Pep Guardiola’s men have combined stretches of great football with other moments of the game in which it was obvious that they were already thinking about the wonderful duel against Bayern next Wednesday.
Manchester City will have to face off against Bayern Munich after the great result obtained in the first leg. Everything indicates that the English will sneak into the semifinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid or Chelsea.
Then the semifinals of the FA CUP will come where they will have to face Sheffield United. The Sheffield team is second in the Championship and, except for surprise, we will see them next season in the absolute competition of English football.
On April 26 comes the match of matches. At 9:00 p.m. Guardiola’s team will receive Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Both depend today on themselves to win the Premier League trophy.
On April 30 at 3:00 p.m. they will travel to London to face Fulham. The London team has ended today with its losing streak of four consecutive defeats. They live in the middle of the table away from all kinds of problems.
Finally they will have to face West Ham at the beginning of May. Those from the capital are going through a very difficult stage in their football, and it is that after rubbing shoulders with European positions in past seasons, this season they are not managing to raise their heads.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
bayern
|
04/19/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Sheffield United
|
04/22/23
|
17:45 in Spain, 13:45 in Argentina and 10:45 in Mexico
|
FA CUP
|
Arsenal
|
04/26/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
04/30/23
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
03/05/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
