The great start to the season FC Barcelona She was finally arrested this Saturday by the Osasuna in Pamplona, since they fell 4-2 thanks to a double from the Croatian Before Budimir and targets Bryan Zaragoza and Abel Bretoneswith Pau Victor and Lamine Yamal discounting for the visit, thus ending the undefeated culé after eight days.
In any case, the FC Barcelona of Hansi Flick must turn a new leaf because he faces a calendar loaded with five crucial games between LaLiga and the Champions League. The team will seek to maintain its competitive streak both in Europe and in the domestic tournament.
On October 1, the culés will resume the Champions League with a trip to Switzerland to face the Young Boys at 9:00 p.m. A match where the team flick They will seek to add the three points and strengthen their position in the standings.
Finally, on October 6, the FC Barcelona will be measured at Deportivo Alavés on day 9 of LaLiga in Montjuic at 4:15 p.m. This match will serve to close an intense cycle of matches with an eye toward maintaining competitiveness both in the league and in Europe.
He FC Barcelona will receive Seville in Montjuic with the aim of remaining at the top of LaLiga. Those of Hansi Flickafter a solid start to the season, will seek to prevail over a Seville who has not been consistent but is always dangerous in important games. The Blaugranas hope to take advantage of their home field to add three vital points.
He Barcelona will face the Bayern Munich in a key duel for their European aspirations. After several recent clashes, the culés will seek revenge against one of the most feared teams in Europe. With Lewandowski leading the attack, those of flick They will try to assert the Montjuic factor against a Bayern powerful that arrives as a favorite.
He Barcelona will face the real Madrid on day 11 of LaLigain what will be a new edition of the Spanish classic. Both teams arrive with the expectation of fighting for the lead, and this match could be key to defining the direction of the season. The duel between the two giants of Spanish football promises to be vibrant, with talent and historic rivalry at stake.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Young Boys
|
October 1
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Deportivo Alavés
|
October 6
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 8:15 MEX
|
The League
|
Seville
|
October 20
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
The League
|
Bayern Munich
|
October 23
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
October 26
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
The League
