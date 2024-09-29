In any case, the FC Barcelona of Hansi Flick must turn a new leaf because he faces a calendar loaded with five crucial games between LaLiga and the Champions League. The team will seek to maintain its competitive streak both in Europe and in the domestic tournament.

😳❌BARCELONA LOST UNDEfeated in LALIGA against OSASUNA! 📉Flick’s team was defeated 4-2 as a visitor. 🔜Real Madrid can be just one point away if they win the Derby against Atleti. ️👀What did Barcelona lack? pic.twitter.com/NGqjvKA1U4 — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) September 28, 2024