Until now, the project of the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic has left more doubts than joys, since they do not end up playing as attractive as the fans expect, and it is also worrying that forward centers such as Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios and Jesus ‘Tepa’ Gonzalez They have not converted a single target.

To this must be added that there are significant casualties in the team: Alexis Vega, Jose Juan Macias, Isaac Brizuela, Fernando Beltran and Antonio Brisenowith some of them already set to reappear, which would be a great relief for the coaching staff.

A third of the championship had to pass so that Guadalajara could celebrate their first victory in the akron stadiumadded to this, they broke a bad streak of almost ten years without beating a team led by michael herrera in regular season.

There are still some striking duels for the Sacred Flock in the remainder of February, remembering that this week there is a double day, which is a great opportunity for several clubs to add nine points, with Chivas harvesting the first three.

Despite the criticism that rained down on him before the start of the championship, the coach Raphael Bridge has had a good performance with the university students, adding eight units to be tenth, although this Wednesday they were defeated 3-1 by Necaxa in it Victory.

Chivas will enter Ciudad Universitaria, although they will not have to endure the harsh heat of 12:00 in the afternoon because the match will be on Saturday night, a good advantage for the rojiblancos, used to playing duels at that time.

In fact, in their last match, Guadalajara won 3-1, and in their last five matches they have managed to emerge unscathed three times against two draws, the latter two in the college olympian.

Although the royal team is continually accused of being defensive, their attack is scary, led by the French André-Pierre Gignacwho despite his seniority continues to score goals, accompanied by other complicated teammates such as the Colombian Luis Quinonesthe Argentinian Nico Ibanez, Diego Lainez and sebastian cordova.

The last time they clashed, the cats entered La Fortaleza to thrash 1-4. The Incomparables have Guadalajara well measured, since of their last five games they have won three times, by a draw and a defeat, the latter occurred in the Apertura 2020 and precisely in the Volcano.

Already with their first victory at home, it is expected that by then Guadalajara will arrive at La Fortaleza with more confidence to try to get the three points.

The Guerreros are ninth with eight points, also they did not have action on Date 7, since their match against Toluca was agreed for February 23, that is, next week.

The Shire team also tends to complicate life for Chivassince in their last six games they have ended with three draws, for two victories from Guadalajara and one from La Laguna.

The camotera directive gave an opportunity to Eduardo Arce to be the strategist, after having been an assistant to Larcamoncurrently having the team in step 14 with seven points.

just the Puebla has just met his old helmsman, who now leads Lionsuffering a painful 2-0 defeat on foreign soil, however, those from Angelópolis have been a tough rival for the Guadalajara in recent years, suffering elimination at their hands for the playoffs.

Of their last six encounters, Chivas They have come out on top twice against two losses and two draws, so it could be a fairly even duel.

After having started with several draws, the Eagles have begun to take flight, achieving one last victory against Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras by score of 1-3, with Henry Martin as its best architect because he already has nine goals in the championship, plus many of those achieved by the Flock in the semester.

The meeting will be held on Guadalajara soil, where the goal of Paunovic It will be winning his first clásico in charge of the team, hoping that by then they have already recovered several of their important pieces such as vega, Macias and The little rabbit.

In the last classic, the victory was blue cream in the Aztec stadiumPrior to that, there were two draws without scores, a 0-3 win in favor of those from Coapa and two wins for Rebaño both at home and abroad.