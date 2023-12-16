FC Barcelona visited the Mestalla stadium this Saturday to face Valencia on matchday 17 of the League with the aim of regaining victory after two consecutive defeats. Xavi's team tied by one goal and with this, once again the results are not entirely convincing to the fans.
After this exciting clash against the Che team, Barcelona has two games left to close the year 2023, one of them friendly. Let's see what the Blaugranas' next commitments are.
FC Barcelona vs Almería, 18th matchday of LaLiga
The last official match of the year 2023 for FC Barcelona will be the league match against Almería.
Initially, the Barça team should not have many problems to take the three points in this match in which they face the current bottom of the championship.
FC Barcelona vs America, friendly match
Xavi's team will close 2023 with a friendly match against América, which will be played in the United States.
UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona, 19th matchday of LaLiga
The first game of the year 2024 for FC Barcelona will be a Canarian team that is being coached by a man from the Blaugrana house, García Pimienta. UD Las Palmas is doing a great job this season.
Barbastro vs FC Barcelona, 1/32 of the Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey against Barbastro in the round of 32. Xavi Hernández's men will travel to the city of Barbastro, in Huesca, to play this round against a Third Division club that already knows what it is like to defeat a First Division team, such as Almería.
FC Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
The Catalans' fifth game will be the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. FC Barcelona, as league champion, faces Copa del Rey runner-up Osasuna for a place in the grand final.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Almeria
|
December 20th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
America
|
December 22th
|
03:00 ESP, 23:00 ARG, 20:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
Not available
|
The Palms
|
January 4
|
21:30,ESP 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar +
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar +
