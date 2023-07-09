The Chivas team achieved its second consecutive victory of the tournament, beating 3-1 against St. Louis Athletic on the field of Akron Stadium. The goals were the work of Yael Padilla, Fernando Beltrán and Ronaldo Cisneros.
Here we present the upcoming matches in the Liga MX of the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic.
Chivas’ next game is on matchday 3 against Rayos del Necaxa. The team led by Veljko Paunovic will play their second consecutive match at the Akron stadium.
The fourth engagement of the Sacred Flock is before the Juarez Bravesin a match with times and dates yet to be established.
Another of the matches that is yet to define a date and time is against Xolos de Tijuana, in a match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Apertura.
On Saturday, August 26, the Chivas enter the always complicated field of TSM Corona to measure forces against Santos Laguna.
One of the most attractive matches of matchday 7 will be Chivas vs Monterrey. Without a doubt, a game that promises goals and emotions in bulk
