After a balsamic victory in Mendizorroza against Alavés with a result of 1-3, FC Barcelona had the need to add the three points today against a Granada that is in a complicated situation and for which the only thing worth winning to try to get closer to the rescue stations. After Real Madrid's victory against Girona, the match was key for Xavi Hernández's team, and they finally tied 3-3 in a crazy duel.
Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Ricard Sánchez equalized in the 43rd minute. Facundo Pellistri, who had an outstanding performance, made it 1-2 for Granada in the 60th minute, but Robert Lewandowski, three minutes later, made it 2-2.
At 66, Ignasi Miquel made it 2-3, but Yamal, at minute 80, appeared to put definitive numbers.
In the next matches the Barça team will face important duels in LaLiga, as well as the return of the Champions League, key this year for the culés.
The Galician team is not at its best either, sixteenth and three points behind Cádiz, although they won their last game away from home, something that could be soothing for the Vigo team. Aspas is not performing as expected and the departure of very important players in the rotation in the summer has made Celta a team that is having a hard time getting positive things this season.
The Italian team is not going through its best season. After rumors that their starting center forward does not want to continue at the club, a quite complicated transfer market, and an eighth place finish in Serie A that does not know much, this tie is going to be very important for both teams.
Xavi Hernández's team will close this complicated month of February in a tough match against Getafe. Bordalás' team is having a great campaign, positioned close to European positions, and with players like Greenwood and Borja Mayoral performing at a superlative level, so the match will be extremely demanding for the Blaugranas.
To begin the month of March, FC Barcelona will face nothing more and nothing less than Athletic Club. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, with both teams being very close in the standings, so a Basque victory could bring them closer to the Blaugranas in the LaLiga table. in that fight for Champions League positions.
Before facing the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, the Barça team will receive a visit from an always combative Mallorca. Javier Aguirre's team is making life difficult in LaLiga, just three points away from relegation when it had a wide advantage in previous rounds. On the other hand, the vermilion team is in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, with the tie open against Real Sociedad, so we will see what they are capable of in this match.
3/10/2024: FC Barcelona vs Mallorca (17.00) – LaLiga
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Celta Vigo
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Naples
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Getafe
|
February 24th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Athletic Club
|
March 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Majorca
|
March 10th
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
