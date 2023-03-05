🔴⚪️ Nobody stops Chivas! 🐐 There are already four consecutive and seven games without defeat ⚽️⚽️ Pocho Guzmán and Fernando Beltrán, the scorers of the 2-0 against Santos pic.twitter.com/aW8PlJFacz — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 5, 2023

In this way, the Flock is caressing places to arrive directly at the league after having entered the last semesters since the play-offs, so he must continue to concentrate for his next matches. In fact, the European helmsman has already warned that they have not yet won anything, so they will continue with the same hunger as they have been up to now to be able to meet the objective.

The rojiblanca fans are already getting their hopes up, but there are still seven more dates to go, apart from the reinstatement of Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela and Antonio Briseno.

This is the calendar of the next five duels of Chivas:

La Franja walks for now in the third from last place in the table with seven units, waiting to see what happens in Matchday 10, as it collides with cougars in Ciudad Universitaria for this Sunday. In any case, the Puebla board maintains confidence in the coach Eduardo Arcewho was an assistant to Larcamon.

Of their last six games, Guadalajara has been able to succeed on two occasions against two defeats and two draws, for which a fairly even duel is expected, in addition to the camoteros they urgently need points or their streak of continuously qualifying for the playoffs will be broken. . It should be remembered that those from Angelópolis have been a tough rival for the Guadalajara lately because they have been eliminated in the playoffs.

It will be on Guadalajara soil where the meeting will be held, where The Magician Paunovic He will seek to win his first classic at the helm of the team. Unfortunately for those from Coapa, their unbeaten record ended on this day when they were thrashed 0-3 by Pachucawhich made him fall to sixth position with 17 points, but not only lost for the first time in the semester but also in the Nest, after almost a year.

In the last National Classicthe victory was bluecream in the Aztec stadiumPrior to that, there were two draws without annotations, a 0-3 win in favor of those from Coapa and two wins for the Flock both at home and abroad.

The moment that the Rojinegros are living is not the best, since the Argentine Diego Cocca, who gave them the two-time championship, left the team somewhat hurt last semester, where they did not even qualify for the play-offs, also before the end of the championship they anticipated their departure. At this moment, the Foxes are thirteenth with nine points, after drawing on this day with Xolos by 1-1.

Of the last five clásicos, three have been 1-1 draws, with two victories for La Academia, a statistic that does not help the rojiblancos very much, who seek to remind their rival that Guadalajara paints itself red and white. Without a doubt, this is the perfect moment for those led by Paunovic they can get back to winning ways against the hated city rival, who continues to adapt to the coach’s style Benjamin Morawho lives his first experience in the maximum circuit of Mexico.

The last game of the Rays was this Friday against tigers in it victory stadium, without being able to take advantage of the locality because the royals imposed themselves by the minimum. In addition to this, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini He sounds strongly to leave the hydrocálidos and be the new helmsman of the Mexican U-23 team, thanks to his facility to treat and manage young people.

The statistics are in favor of Guadalajara for this match, since of the last five matches, four have been victories for the people from Guadalajara and a 2-2 draw in the akron stadium. In fact, the last time Chivas thrashed the Rays 0-4 in Aguascalientes, however, it is forbidden to do less than the opponent.

Los Panzas Verdes are a rival that is continually difficult for the Flock, since of the last five games between them, three have been victories for those from Bajío against a rojiblanco victory and a tie. It is expected to be a very even duel, since by that date those who will be in the fight for the league direct and repechage, instances in which the two could be without fail.

For these dates there is a high probability that gru, The chicken and The little rabbit They are already available, however, it is unknown if they will be able to start, since the stellar eleven of the last games has performed well.