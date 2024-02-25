On Sunday, March 3, starting at 7:15 p.m., and after what will be the Super classic, Boca Juniors will return to The Bombonera to receive the “Pirate” from Cordoba, who is not going through a good present.
For matchday 9, Boca will travel to Santa Fe to visit “Tatengue”, a team led by “Kily” González. It will be Wednesday, March 6 on a new date during the week, starting at 7:15 p.m.
On Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in La Bombonera the team Diego Martinez receives the team Gustavo Costas. The Academy, with a present scorer, is the great candidate to win this tournament. For some, it is the team that was best strengthened in this transfer market and the results have shown that the new faces had good chemistry on the field of play.
Boca will debut in the Argentine Cup of 2024 versus North Central Saltaclassified team of Federal A. The most important modification for the 2024 Argentine Cup has to do with the classics, which on this occasion will go to different sides of the table, so Boca and River, Independent and Racing either San Lorenzo and Hurricanefor example, could only be crossed in a hypothetical final.
If you pass the first instance, Mouth will be measured in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between Admiral Brown and San Martin de Tucumánboth of the First National. The Argentine Cup has as its top winner “Xeneize”, which won it four times: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020.
Match that is going to be played at the UNO stadium. On the one hand, Eduardo Dominguez's team comes as Godoy Cruz's only escort in group B and is undefeated. “Pincha” has not lost so far in the tournament, contrary to Diego Martínez's team, which has not yet found the team, has its figures at a low level and hopes to reach these stages of the tournament within the four teams that qualify to the quarterfinals.
#schedule #Boca #Juniors #games
Leave a Reply