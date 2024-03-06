The last Sunday Boca Juniors returned to the path of victory in the Argentine Professional League Cup by winning 3-2 against Belgrano in The Bombonera thanks to a hat trick from the Uruguayan Edinson Cavaniwhich placed the Xeneize on the fifth step of the Zone B with 13 points, one place away from qualifying for the next round.
However, there was little time to celebrate and The Blue and Gold received a hard blow this Wednesday when he fell to Union Santa Fe for the minimum of Claudio Corvalan in the 89th minute, after connecting with a header after a corner kick, with which, The Xeneize He did not add units and is still out of the qualifying positions for the next phase, since he was also surpassed by The Tatengue.
With five days to go until the regular phase of the contest ends, we leave you the calendar of the Blue and gold:
On Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in The Bombonera The team of Diego Martinez receives the team Gustavo Costas. The academy, with a present goalscorer, is the great candidate to win this tournament. For some, it is the team that was best strengthened in this transfer market and the results have shown that the new faces had good chemistry on the field of play.
Boca Juniors will debut in the Argentine Cup of 2024 versus North Central Saltaclassified team of Federal A. The most important modification for the 2024 Argentine Cup has to do with the classics, which on this occasion will go to different sides of the table, so Boca and River, Independent and racing either San Lorenzo and Hurricanefor example, could only be crossed in a hypothetical final.
If you pass the first instance, Mouth will be measured in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between Admiral Brown and San Martin de Tucumánboth of the First National. The Argentine Cup has as its top winner “Xeneize”, which won it four times: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020.
Match to be played in the stadium ONE. On the one hand, the team Eduardo Dominguez comes as the only escort Godoy Cruz in group B and is undefeated. He hasn't lost so far in the tournament. “Pinch” otherwise the team Diego Martinez that has not yet found the team, has its figures at a low level and that hopes to reach these stages of the tournament within the four teams that qualify for the quarterfinals.
An electrifying classic between two teams that play below their level and desperately seek to get three points to qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Of the total number of matches, 12 were in the Amateur Era, where the advantage belonged to Boca, who won nine duels, against only one for San Lorenzo and two draws. In Professionalism they met 190 times, with 76 victories of the “Cyclone”65 of the “Xeneize” and 49 ties.
For the penultimate day of the regular phase, Boca will visit the always complicated Independence Parkwhere a stadium full of Newell's will try to make the “Xeneize” don't take the three points. This match will be key to determine those classified for the next phase.
