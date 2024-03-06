However, there was little time to celebrate and The Blue and Gold received a hard blow this Wednesday when he fell to Union Santa Fe for the minimum of Claudio Corvalan in the 89th minute, after connecting with a header after a corner kick, with which, The Xeneize He did not add units and is still out of the qualifying positions for the next phase, since he was also surpassed by The Tatengue.

With five days to go until the regular phase of the contest ends, we leave you the calendar of the Blue and gold: