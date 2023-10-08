Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad starred in one of the most interesting duels of this LaLiga matchday. Los Colchoneros won by a score of 2-1, with goals from Samuel Lino and Antoine Griezmann.
After the league match against Real Sociedad at the Cívitas Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid will have to face a calendar in which they will have several important events such as the two UEFA Champions League matches against Glasgow Celtic.
Below we leave you the calendar with the five next matches of the colchoneros
The colchoneros hope to have recovered part of their injured squad for this stretch of the campaign. Simeone’s men want to be alive this year in all the competitions for the end of the year.
After traveling to Galicia to face Celta Vigo, Atlético de Madrid will have to face Celtic away from home in the Champions League. A match that will be key for the future of the group. Simeone’s men cannot afford another puncture.
After the European matchday, those coached by Cholo Simeone will have to receive a visit from Alavés for the eleventh matchday of LaLiga EA Sports, for these dates the colchoneros will hope to continue with the good dynamics they have been having this period of time.
The colchoneros will try to beat the Canarian team in an exit that never seems easy. Simeone’s men hope to reach this point having recovered third place.
Finally they will have to face Glasgow Celtic again, this time the match will be in Colchonero territory and it will be the first match of the second round of the European competition. Those of Cholo Simeone hope that at this point they will have the classification ready to go to the next round.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Alavés
|
October 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
