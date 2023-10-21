Celta de Vigo and Atlético de Madrid faced each other this Saturday in Balaídos in the match corresponding to matchday 10 of the League. The red and white team won thanks to a hat trick from Antoine Griezmann.
After this vibrant match, Simeone’s team will have to face duels that will be crucial in both the Champions League and LaLiga. Below we leave you the calendar with the five next matches of the colchoneros
Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid, matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage
Once the league match against Celta de Vigo is over, Atlético de Madrid will have to face Celtic away from home in the Champions League. The red and whites are group leaders, tied on points with Lazio, but they still cannot afford another puncture.
Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés, 11th matchday of LaLiga
LaLiga returns this weekend and those coached by Cholo Simeone will receive a visit from Alavés to play the 11th matchday. Atleti have an opportunity to cut points with their heads since this will be the Clásico matchday and Alavés has not yet found its best version in this League.
UD Las Palmas vs Atlético de Madrid, 12th matchday of LaLiga
UD Las Palmas and Atlético de Madrid will be in charge of opening the 12th matchday of the League. The Roiblancos know that they cannot fail if they want to continue in European positions, putting pressure on Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic, 4th day of the Champions group stage
The red and whites’ fourth match will again be against Glasgow Celtic in the Champions League. This time the match will be at the Cívitas Metropolitano. Ateti knows that to be in the round of 16 and fight for first place, they must win all their home games.
Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal, 13th matchday of LaLiga
The fifth game will be in the League against a direct rival, Villarreal, although the yellow submarine has not started the season in the best way and is at the bottom of the table. Even so, he is always a difficult opponent.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Celtic
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Alavés
|
October 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
UD Las Palmas
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Celtic
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
12th of November
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV, Movistar+
