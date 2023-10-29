Atlético de Madrid received Alavés this Saturday at the Cívitas Metropolitano in the match corresponding to matchday 11 of the League. The red and white team won by a score of 2-1, with goals from Rodrigo Riquelme and Álvaro Morata.
With this result, Diego Simeone’s team is in third place in the general table.
After this match, Simeone’s team will have a few days of rest before facing duels that will be crucial in both the Champions League and LaLiga. Below we leave you the calendar with the five next matches of the colchoneros
UD Las Palmas vs Atlético de Madrid, 12th matchday of LaLiga
UD Las Palmas and Atlético de Madrid will be in charge of opening the 12th matchday of the League. The Roiblancos know that they cannot fail if they want to continue in European positions, putting pressure on Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic, 4th day of the Champions group stage
The red and whites’ fourth match will again be against Glasgow Celtic in the Champions League. This time the match will be at the Cívitas Metropolitano. Ateti knows that to be in the round of 16 and fight for first place, they must win all their home games.
Atlético de Madrid vs Villarreal, 13th matchday of LaLiga
The fifth game will be in the League against a direct rival, Villarreal, although the yellow submarine has not started the season in the best way and is at the bottom of the table. Even so, he is always a difficult opponent.
Atlético de Madrid vs Mallorca, 14th matchday of LaLiga
At the end of the national team break, Atlético de Madrid will receive at the Metropolitano an old acquaintance of the red and white fans like Javier Aguirre, coach of Mallorca. The vermilion team is having problems so far this season and they are having a hard time finding the path to victory.
Feyennord vs Atlético de Madrid, 5th day of the Champions group stage
On November 28, Atlético de Madrid will play in the Champions League again. The red and whites could qualify for the eighth in a row, always depending on what happens the previous day, but even so they cannot trust themselves and have to get a positive result from the Netherlands.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
UD Las Palmas
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Celtic
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
12th of November
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Majorca
|
November 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Feyenoord
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
