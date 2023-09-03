Chelsea has lost against Nottingham Forest in matchday 4 of the Premier League. A solitary Elanga goal at Stamford Bridge is worth three points for Forest, who already top Chelsea in the standings. These are the next Chelsea matches:
Pochettino’s team will have to travel home to face Bournemouth on matchday five of the Premier League. On paper, this match should be taken by Chelsea and thus continue adding points to stay up in the standings.
Tough game that will take place on the sixth day of the Premier League. Chelsea will have to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It promises to be one of the best games of the sixth day.
Chelsea and Brighton will meet in the third round of the EFL Cup, so the competition will end soon for one of the favorites to win it. Brighton gave the bell last season, and for the moment it is showing that it was not a coincidence.
Fulham has managed to retain Palhinha at Bayern Munich’s insistence on the market closing, and Fulham thus maintains one of the pieces that make it a real danger against the rest of the Premier teams. On paper he is an affordable rival, but it will be a trap game for Chelsea.
Burnley is not having a great start to the season in the Premier League, and of the closest matches Chelsea has, this will be one of the most affordable.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
bournemouth
|
September, 17th
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
September 27th
|
20:45 ESP, 12:45 MX, 15:45 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
fulham
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
October 7
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
