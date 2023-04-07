On Wednesday, the Tigres team defeated Motagua of Honduras 0-1 in the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals, at the Olímpico Metropolitano stadium.
The solo goal was the work of Luis Quiñones, who took the sting out of the last game against Toluca. Now, the second leg will be played next Thursday, April 13 at the Universitario.
Here we present the next matches of the feline team.
Tigres vs Mazatlán FC – Round 14 – Liga MX
This weekend Tigres wants to get back to winning ways in Liga MX, when they face Mazatlán on the Universitario field. They go 4 games in the ‘Volcano’ without knowing the victory, and now they will seek to return happiness to the feline fans.
Tigres vs Motagua – Concachampions
The second leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals will be on Thursday, April 13 at the ‘Volcán’. Undoubtedly, a key match to get the ticket to the semifinals of the contest.
Querétaro vs Tigres – Round 15 -Liga MX
The penultimate game of Tigres in the Clausura 2023 Tournament will be against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the Corregidora field.
The last time Querétaro beat the cats was on November 16, 2016, when they beat the Apertura 2-1. At that time the discount goal was Andy Delort.
04/16/2023 – Tigres vs Querétaro (5:00 p.m.) – Liga MX
Tigres vs Puebla – Round 16 -Liga MX
Already in the final stretch of the regular phase of the contest, the university students receive the always uncomfortable visit from the Puebla Camoteros on the Cuauhtémoc field.
Difficult match for Tigres, since Puebla can use these types of matches, where they have two consecutive victories.
León vs Tigres – Round 17 – Liga MX
The team led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz closes its activity on April 30, when on the 17th they will face Panzas Verdes del León at the Nou Camp.
Brave and tight match is the one that awaits the ‘U’ on their last visit to the regular tournament. In the last game in which they faced each other, the emeralds won by the minimum.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Mazatlan
|
April 8
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
motagua
|
April 13th
|
8:00 p.m.
|
concachampions
|
Queretaro
|
April 16th
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Puebla
|
April 20th
|
8:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
April 30th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
