Saturday, February 3, University 'Volcán' field. The UANL Tigers they received the UNAM Pumaswith the intention of adding three and thus quickly get rid of the bad taste in the mouth caused by the 1-1 draw against Querétaro, last Sunday.
The capital's team reached this commitment after drawing 2-2 against the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, who had an unexpectedly good start this semester. They add up to seven units; If they beat Tigres they would reach them with ten points and would settle at the top of the general table.
The first half was all Tigres. A goal from Nico Ibañez gave them the lead before going to half-time, and at minute fifty Ibañez scored again and the locals seemed to have the match resolved.
However, Pumas scored the first dangerous play they had, in an accurate header by Guillermo Martínez. Minutes later Memo scored his second goal of the night; the final 2-2 that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi.
Tigres' opponent in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League will be the Vancouver Whitecaps, whom it has already eliminated on two previous occasions. First in the semifinals of the 2016-2017 CONCACAF Champions League, and recently in the Leagues Cup, leaving them out in the round of 32, through the penalty shootout.
Tigers and Santos Laguna They played a brilliant match in the middle of the week in the previous tournament, when Robert Dante Siboldi's team came from behind on two occasions and won the match near the end, with a score of 3-2. Juan Brunetta was one of the scorers on that occasion. Playing for Santos, of course. Today the Argentine defends the colors of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
Blue Cross had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had not been able to beat them in the 'Volcán' Universitario for more than a decade, but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi beat the cement workers at home by a score of 2-1, with a goal last minute goal scored by Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
Juárez FC has never been able to beat Tigres. They have faced each other nine times, and the record dictates that the university students have won six times and there have only been three draws, so those led by Robert Dante Siboldi come to this commitment with the football duty of adding three.
