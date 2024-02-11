Saturday, February 10, TSM stadium field. Santos Laguna received a visit from Tigers of the UANL, who had already played three games without knowing a victory (counting Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League), so adding three in the 'field of other people's pain', It was already a real necessity.
With a double from Juan Brunetta, who paid tribute to the former's law, Tigres went into halftime winning 2-0. In the second half, Nicolás Ibañez scored from eleven steps, making it 3-0 in favor of the university students over the Laguneros, thus reaching fourteen points in the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Blue Cross had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had not been able to beat them in the 'Volcán' Universitario for more than a decade, but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a goal last minute goal scored by Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
Juárez FC has never been able to beat Tigres. They have faced each other nine times, and the record dictates that the university students have won six times and there have only been three draws, so those led by Robert Dante Siboldi come to this commitment with the football duty of adding three.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
The last victory of Tigers before the Eagles of Americaoccurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight victories recorded for the azulcremas and only three draws.
