Wednesday, January 17, year 2024. Place? The León Stadium field. Tigres and the Panzas Verdes face each other in the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the locals take over the game in the first half, although it was not until the fifty minute when they found the goal, through Ángel Ore.
At sixty-two, however, Sebastián Córdova takes a long-distance shot that leaves Rodolfo Cota with no chance and makes the score 1-1. It is seventy-seven of the match when history is written.
Because André-Pierre Gignac, that footballer who arrived in 2015 to change the DNA of the Tigres team, sent the networks vibrating, making it 2-1 that would be definitive, and that, at the same time, would mean for him goal number two hundred with the auriazul jacket.
In this way, Tigres begins the semester on the right foot, and is preparing to receive a series of interesting matches, since of the five rivals it has to face in the league tournament, none of them has defeated it in its last confrontation.
Chivas has two consecutive defeats against the team Tigers. One suffered in the final for the Mexican championship and the other by a resounding score of 4-0, on the field of the Jalisco stadium. The last time the Sacred Flock beat Tigres was in the Clausura 2023 tournament itself, in the regular season.
The last time Tigres and Atlético San Luis met, it was in the final days of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and they offered a match full of emotions, which was decided at the last minute, with a great goal from outside the area scored by Dieter Villalpando, just when Tigres already took for granted the victory of two goals against one.
The last match between Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Tigres was quite a party for those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. The match took place on the 'Volcán' Universitario field, and those coached by Robert Dante Siboldi took the victory by a resounding score of 5-0. That night, Nahuel Guzmán became the foreign goalkeeper with the most zeros recorded in the history of Mexican soccer.
And while in the regular season the UNAM Pumas made Tigres look bad by beating them 2-1 on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium, in the league, those led by Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi left them out of the grand final, beating them by a aggregate score of 2-1 in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Tigres and Santos Laguna played a brilliant match in the middle of the week in the previous tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi came from behind on two occasions and won the match near the end, with a score of 3-2. Juan Brunetta was one of the scorers on that occasion. Playing for Santos, of course. Today the Argentine defends the colors of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
