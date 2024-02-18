Saturday, February 17, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in Mexico City. The Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho had just added four consecutive victories, received a visit from the UANL Tigerswho had six goals for and zero against in the last two games.
The expectation was enormous, but the cats were dominated for much of the game. Even so, they managed to keep a clean sheet until the 83rd minute, when Diego Reyes scored an own goal. After that, the game broke down for Robert Siboldi with a red card to Eduardo Tercero and with that, the defeat was finalized.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
Juarez FC He has never been able to beat Tigres. They have faced each other nine times, and the record dictates that the university students have won six times and there have only been three draws, so those led by Robert Dante Siboldi come to this commitment with the football duty of adding three.
The numbers between Tigres and Toluca They are quite even. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each team has two victories and they have only tied once, which was precisely on matchday eleven of the previous tournament.
The last victory of Tigers before the Eagles of Americaoccurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight victories recorded for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Tigers and Mazatlan FC They have faced each other seven times. The record dictates four wins for Tigres, two for Mazatlán and only one draw. The last time they met, it was on matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the Auriazul squad took the three points.
#schedule #Tigres #games #losing #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply