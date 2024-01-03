With the season in full swing, Real Madrid embarks on an exciting journey with a calendar full of challenges in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Let's analyze the next five games, where each match becomes a crucial chapter in the search for victories and titles.
Arandina vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey round of 32
The first weekend of January is reserved for the Copa del Rey. The draw for the round of 32 was last Tuesday and Real Madrid will begin the defense of the champion title against Arandina.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-finals
After the Cup match, the Spanish Super Cup begins for Real Madrid: the first title of the season at stake. The whites will face Atlético de Madrid in the semi-finals in a single match, whoever wins will be in the final for the title.
Real Madrid vs Almería, 21st day of the League
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the final or semifinals, Real Madrid will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team, Almería. The day and time of this match has not yet been confirmed, but it will be the weekend of January 21.
Let us remember that the matchday 20 match against Getafe has been postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup and will not be played until February.
UD Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, 22nd day of the League
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canarian team, which is having a great season and is located in the middle of the table.
The day and time of this match has not yet been confirmed, but it will be the weekend of January 28.
Getafe vs Real Madrid, 20th matchday of the League
The match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium. The two Madrid teams, within their possibilities, are completing a magnificent light season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Arandina
|
January 6th
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar +
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
The Palms
|
January 28
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
to confirm
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
to confirm
