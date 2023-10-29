Paris Saint-Germain has added another victory in Ligue 1. The French team has beaten Stade Brestois by an agonizing 2-3. Mpunié and Le Douaron scored the local goals, while for the Parisians Emery and Mbappé scored twice, the last goal in the 89th minute to certify those three points.
PSG’s upcoming calendar promises exciting matches in various competitions. Fans look forward to each match, where PSG will face renowned rivals and seek success in leagues, cups and European tournaments.
More news about Europe’s leagues
PSG vs Montpellier | Matchday 10 Ligue 1 – November 3
The Parisians have a schedule ahead of them, a priori, something simple with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship. Beating Montpellier seems like a mandatory task.
Milan vs PSG | UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 – November 7
After the match against Montpellier, the Parisians will have to travel to Italy to play the fourth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. This match could be crucial for both the Parisians and the Rossoneri team. They have fallen into the group of death along with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund and until the last date it will not be known with certainty who will be the two teams that will advance to the next phase of the competition.
Stade de Reims vs PSG | Matchday 11 Ligue 1 – November 11
Duel between two teams that dream of the same goal: winning the French league. The Parisians have a calendar ahead of them, a priori, something simple with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship
PSG vs AS Monaco | Matchday 12 Ligue 1 – November 24
The leadership of Ligue 1 is now in the hands of Monaco, so this match will surely be crucial for the top of the table. With Lille, Brest and Nice surrounding this lead, any result in the match will lead to changes in the standings.
PSG vs Newcastle | UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 – November 28
Crucial match to take, in principle, first place in the group, which is currently held by Luis Enrique’s team. We will see who sneaks into the second round of the group of death.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Montpellier
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Milan
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Stade Reims
|
November 11th
|
13:00 ESP, 106:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Monaco
|
November 24
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Newcastle
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#schedule #PSG #matches #victory #Stade #Brestois