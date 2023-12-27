Cristiano Ronaldo's team surpassed Karim Benzema's team, winning the Saudi league match by two goals to five. The bug went home with a double after scoring two goals from penalties, while a goal from Anderson Talisca and another two from Sadio Mané completed the rout.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Al Nassr games:
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr | Matchday 18 Saudi Pro League – December 30
In the long-awaited confrontation between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr, emotion overflows. Two titans of Saudi football meet in an epic clash. The rivalry will fuel the flames of competition as both teams seek victory.
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami | Friendly match – February 1
The beginning of the month of February will give us a friendly match in which two of the great players in history will face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi will meet again on the pitch
Al Nassr vs Al Fateh | Matchday 19 Saudi Pro League – February 14
In the exciting confrontation between Al Nassr and Al Fateh, both teams show a burning desire for victory. The palpable rivalry and the quality on the field promise a vibrant clash. With captivating playing styles, fans expect an intense battle in every corner of the field.
Al Shabab vs Al-Nassr | Matchday 20 Saudi Pro League – February 22
Cristiano Ronaldo's men will travel to face Al Shabab on the twentieth round of the Saudi league championship. Al Nassr wants to remain at the top of the table and will face a mid-table club.
Al Nassr vs Al Hazem SC| Matchday 21 Saudi Pro League – March 7
Finally, Al Nassr will face Al Hazem SC. In principle, Cristiano Ronaldo's men should not have any problem winning this match
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Al Taawoun
|
December 30
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Inter Miami
|
February 1st
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Friendly match
|
Marca.com
|
Al Fateh
|
February 15
|
18:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Shabab
|
February 22
|
18:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Hazem
|
7 of March
|
18:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
Saudi League
|
Marca.com
