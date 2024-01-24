On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium, the Atlético San Luis received the UANL Tigersin the early duel of matchday number four, corresponding to the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Both teams have started the semester on the right foot. They have six points out of six disputed. Los Potosinos have four goals in favor and only one against, while Tigres has scored three goals and has only seen its goal hurt on one occasion.
Atlético San Luis went into the break with a lead of one goal to zero. However, in the second half, Robert Dante Siboldi's team tied at one, with a goal from Sebastián Córdova, and made it 2-1, thanks to the bombshell signing of the tournament: Juan Brunetta. Thus, Tigres reached nine points out of a possible nine at this start of the campaign.
The last match between White Roosters of Querétaro and Tigres, it was quite a party for those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. The match took place on the 'Volcán' Universitario field, and those coached by Robert Dante Siboldi took the victory by a resounding score of 5-0. That night, Nahuel Guzmán became the foreign goalkeeper with the most zeros recorded in the history of Mexican soccer.
And well in the regular season UNAM Pumas They made Tigres look bad by beating them 2-1 on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium, in the league, those led by Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi left them out of the grand final, beating them by an aggregate score of 2-1 in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Tigers and Santos Laguna They played a brilliant match in the middle of the week in the previous tournament, when Robert Dante Siboldi's team came from behind on two occasions and won the match near the end, with a score of 3-2. Juan Brunetta was one of the scorers on that occasion. Playing for Santos, of course. Today the Argentine defends the colors of the 'U' of Nuevo León.
Blue Cross had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had not been able to beat them in the 'Volcán' Universitario for more than a decade, but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a goal last minute goal scored by Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
The last time Atlas and Tigres faced each other, it was on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Rojinegros del Atlas not only defeated Tigres on the Jalisco stadium field, but they were largely dominant in the match, in one of the worst performances shown by the team. by Robert Dante Siboldi the previous semester.
