This Tuesday the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup was played, and one of the most anticipated games of this round was the Clásico Regio between Monterrey and Tigres.
In a highly contested game with emotions to the fullest, everything came down to a last-minute penalty, where the new signing of La Pandilla, Sergio Canales, defined to give his team a 1-0 pass to the next round.
Here are the next matches of the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz.
Rayados de Monterrey’s next match in the Leagues Cup is against the powerful Los Angeles team, which had no impediment in leaving Real Salt Lake out. Without a doubt, this will be the most anticipated game of the quarterfinals.
On the date of matchday 4 they will be facing Xolos de Tijuana, however, the date and time are yet to be defined.
On matchday 5 the most attractive game will be presented, when Rayados de Monterrey visits the always complicated Nemesio Díez field, to face off against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in an extremely complicated commitment.
On matchday 6 of the contest they will face the Cruz Azul Machine, in the most anticipated game of the sixth date of the Opening 2023.
And after measuring forces against Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey will not have an easy time, since they will be facing Chivas, in one of the most attractive games of day 7 of Mexican soccer.
More Leagues Cup news:
#schedule #matches #Monterrey #eliminating #Tigres #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply