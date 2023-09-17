América jumped to the Azteca stadium tonight with only one obligation: beat Chivas. The issue was that he did too much. Those led by André Jardine not only won the national classic, but they did so by displaying a wonderful display of football, beating Chivas 4-0 and filling a fan base that had been feeling insecure for some time with confidence. Here’s what’s next for the Eagles in the next games.
America has not beaten the Red Devils of Toluca since July 2022. Since then, those from the State of Mexico have won one game and tied two.
America has not lost to the Pumas since 2021. Since then, America has won once and tied twice.
In the last three confrontations between América and Pachuca, there have been three ‘goleadas’ by the same result. In May 2022, Pachuca beat Coapa 3-0. Six months later the Tuzos returned the humiliation and in the last tournament Pachuca won again 3-0.
The last time América and Mazatlán faced each other, the azulcremas, then led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, beat the Mazatlans 6-0.
América has five games without losing against Santos Laguna. They have three wins and two draws. The last meeting between these two ended in a 2-2 draw in a duel that was played at the TSM.
