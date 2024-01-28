Saturday, January 27, 2024. Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes. The brand new Mexican soccer champions: the Eagles of Americathey visited the Necaxa Hydrorays in search of their fourth victory in a row at this start of the campaign.
Those led by André Jardine have not only won their first three games of the Clausura 2024 tournament, but they have not even conceded a goal, which is why they came to this match as absolute leaders of the competition.
And the match had many actions in which both teams were able to take the lead on the scoreboard, especially after the expulsion of Richard Sánchez by América and Diber Cambindo by Necaxa, in the end the match ended 0-0, thus cutting the perfect streak of the azulcremas at this start of the tournament.
With this result, América remains at the top of the general table with ten points, only below Monterrey, which also has ten points and has the same goal difference, but the Pandilla has more scores in its favor.
With tonight's draw, América reaches twenty-three games without losing when playing as a visitor. A figure worth highlighting for a squad whose rivals always play to win.
The matches between America and Striped They tend to be highly contested, and the statistics of the last five games say it all: two wins for América, two for Monterrey and only one draw. Without a doubt, this looks to be one of the most even matches of the day.
In the last five confrontations between America and Lion, the azulcremas added one victory, León another and the rest have all been draws. The memory of what was experienced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament appears as an interesting incentive prior to this dawn match of the tournament.
The last time America and Pachuca They faced each other, the azulcremas had a round match. They won, they scored and they liked it, in the duel played on the Azteca stadium field. The final result was 4-0, and from that moment on the Águilas practically became invincible in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
America and Mazatlan They have only faced each other seven times, and the numbers totally favor the azulcremas, since they have only lost once. The other six matches ended in victory for the Eagles. There is no record of ties between these two squads.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
