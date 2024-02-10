Saturday, February 10, León stadium. The Green Bellies of León They received a visit from Eagles of Americawho were coming off two draws in the League tournament and an unexpected defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League, against Real Esteli.
They were forced to win, and although it took a while, they achieved it. A goal from 'Cabecita' Rodríguez in the agony of the match, from eleven steps, gave the three points to the azulcremas, who consolidated themselves as absolute leaders of the competition.
The last time America and Pachuca They faced each other, the azulcremas had a round match. They won, they scored and they liked it, in the duel played on the Azteca stadium field. The final result was 4-0, and from that moment on the Águilas practically became invincible in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
America and Mazatlan They have only faced each other seven times, and the numbers totally favor the azulcremas, since they have only lost once. The other six matches ended in victory for the Eagles. There is no record of ties between these two squads.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
