This Tuesday the Águilas del América team was controversially eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the hands of Nashville SC.
In a game of goals, emotions to the full and not for the faint of heart, those led by coach André Jardine fell from the penalty shootout, where Malagón had already saved the final penalty, however, the VAR decided that it had to be repeat the charge.
In this way and in the midst of the controversy, América said goodbye to the competition, and is already preparing for the Liga MX matches.
The next commitment of the Azulcrema team in Mexican soccer is against the Zorros del Atlas, however, the date and time to play this matchday 4 match have not yet been determined.
The second game of the American team is against Rayos del Necaxa, however, and as with the Atlas game, it is not yet known when it will be played.
The third game of the Americanista club will be in the Opening Tournament, when they receive the always difficult visit from León, in one of the most attractive games of matchday 5.
What a game awaits us next Saturday, September 2, when Cruz Azul and América face off in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven on the Estadio Azteca field. Without a doubt, a game that promises emotions.
The Clásico de Clásicos between América and Chivas is coming for matchday 8. One more edition of the meeting that monopolizes reflectors and where each one will seek to throw all the meat on the spit to prevail on the scoreboard and for hegemony. Great match!
