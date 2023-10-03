Al-Nassr ended their match against FC Itsiklol with a 3-1 victory on the second day of the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca twice scored Al Nassr’s goals, while Sebai put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time.
The team led by the Portuguese star has a very busy schedule, with commitments in the AFC Champions League and league games ahead. This is your calendar:
Al Nassr vs Abha | Matchday 9 Saudi League – October 6
After that Arab Champions clash, they will be local again to face Abha in the domestic league, another match in which they should not encounter any problems to win and remain in the top group.
Al Nassr vs Damac | Matchday 10 Saudi League – October 20
As if that were not enough, they will once again be home to their stadium in the Saudi league, although with several days of rest in between: on October 20, the rival will be Damac.
Al Nassr vs Al Duhail | AFC Champions League – October 24
The Qatari team is one of the strongest rivals in Al-Nassr’s group in the AFC Champions League, so we will see a nice match.
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr | Matchday 11 Saudi Pro League – October 28
Al-Nassr has managed to reverse his bad start in the Saudi Pro League and has now won 6 consecutive games in the domestic competition. Continuing to add 3 by 3 is essential for the team to remain at the top of the table.
Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq | Cup – October 30
Finally, Al Nassr will have to play the round of 32 against Al-Ettifaq of Carrasco and Banega. A life or death duel to be in the next round of the competition. A priori they start as favors.
