After the team coached by Erik Ten Hag debuted this season in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton in front of their fans, they have had to prepare to play a high-flying game between two of the greats of England
Today the Red Devils have faced a Tottenham that has suffered a more than sensitive loss such as Harry Kane, who has gone to Germany to score goals with the Bayern Munich shirt
The result was negative, with a defeat by a score of 2-0. Thus, we will show you the calendar with the next five Manchester United matches. Go for it:
After passing through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the team coached by Erik Ten Hag will play again in front of their fans for the third day of the Premier League. The red devils will seek a new victory against their people.
Great game for the fourth day of the Premier League, two clubs that are called to finish in the upper zone of the table will face each other on September 3. Those of Mikel Arteta are candidates to win the title.
Manchester United’s fifth date on the Premier League agenda will be the match scheduled for September 16 against Brighton. After Brighton play against Newcastle it will be their turn to visit the Old Trafford team.
The Old Trafford team will face a recently promoted team like Burnley for the sixth day of the Premier League
On matchday seven they will receive a visit from Crystal Palace. Those trained by Erik Ten Hag will seek to win the three points against their people at Old Trafford.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
26 of August
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
September 3
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
16 of September
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
September 23
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 30th
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 8:00 a.m. MX, 11:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
