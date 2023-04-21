Manchester United has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Sevilla has prevailed with a resounding 3-0 and leaves Ten Hag’s men with many doubts, especially in defense without Varane or Lisandro.
The English now focus their attention on the FA Cup, a competition in which they are in the semifinals and are playing for the pass to the final next Sunday. Plus, they still have goals to meet in the Premier League, so every game counts for United. These are the next 5 matches of the team:
We are going with a party in style. The FA CUP semi-final. The rival will be Brighton, which is one of the teams that plays the best football in all of England. A group that is struggling to sneak into positions that give access to European competitions. It won’t be easy.
Great game that awaits us on April 27 in the Premier League. Tottenham and Manchester United will fight for third/fourth/fifth place in a high-profile duel in London.
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa has proven to be a great team and little by little has returned to European positions. It is a team that will make things very difficult for them, they have gone 8 games in a row without losing and 6 victories in that stretch.
A week and a half after the FA Cup semi-finals, Brigthon welcome United again, this time for the Premier League. The teams make up one of the delayed games they had due to scheduling conflicts, and by then the qualification for European places may be red hot.
West Ham is not having the fortune of last season, but it is a club that always fights against the greats and has just drawn against Arsenal. The meeting will be at least difficult.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
brightton
|
April 23rd
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
Tottenham
|
April 27
|
9:15 p.m. in Spain, 5:15 p.m. in Argentina and 2:15 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
April 30th
|
15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
May 4th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
May 7th
|
8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
#schedule #Manchester #United #games #defeat #Sevilla
