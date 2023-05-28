With the Premier League now over, the Manchester City He sets his sights on his next two commitments. At the moment, only two games separate him from achieving the treble: the FA Cup Final against his eternal rival, Manchester United and the Champions League Final against Inter. Legends or buffoons, infirmary or front door, those are the options that Manchester City manages. Below we show you the next five games with the already confirmed dates of the preseason:
City will play a title against Manchester United. They will play the FA Cup. Those trained by Ten Hag will not make things easy for the other team in the city and they will try to put a great closure to what has been a good season.
After eliminating Real Madrid, the Skyblue team will have what will be the most important game of the season. They will have to play the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Pep Guardiola’s men will play the second UCL final in their history and will seek to raise their first Orejona
City will have a placid first pre-season friendly before facing Bayern Munich three days later. We’ll see if Pep Guardiola’s men face this match as winners of the treble or not.
It will be one of the best duels of the preseason, as both teams will surely have considerable casualties and reinforcements in their squads. Manchester City can be very established, while Bayern will start their project with Tuchel, where they know they will not have Mané.
The Skyblues’ third pre-season game will be against Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, the team they faced in the last Champions League in the quarterfinals and that put them on the ropes at the Wanda Metropolitano.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Manchester Utd
|
3 of June
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00, ARG 09:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
Inter
|
June 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Yokohama
|
July 23th
|
TO CONFIRM
|
preseason
|
Bayern Munich
|
July 26
|
TO CONFIRM
|
preseason
|
Atletico Madrid
|
July 30
|
TO CONFIRM
|
preseason
#schedule #Manchester #City #matches #Champions #League #final #drawing
Leave a Reply