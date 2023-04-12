The schedule of the next 5 Manchester City matches after the match against Bayern Munich

Manchester City has hit the table against Bayern Munich and leaves the Germans mortally wounded. Guardiola’s team knew how to control the game at all times and they left the tie almost sentenced for the game in Germany. A great goal from Rodri opened the scoring in the first half and the second half was a non-stop back and forth.
Now, Pep’s men look up to see the team’s next commitments, and it is that fighting in all competitions until the end of the season leaves you with an extremely competitive calendar. The next 5 games for Manchester City may mean running out of season or getting close to three titles. This is their schedule:
Guardiola’s team will do a double during the week, because after facing Bayern they will also host Leicester at their stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier League.
Possibly this is the most difficult engagement of City’s next five games. Guardiola’s men will have to visit the Allianz Arena with their minds set on those semifinals. The first leg leaves a complicated round, but regardless of the result, we are sure to see a real great game.
The third game for Guardiola’s team will be the FA Cup duel, a single match, against Sheffield. A victory will mean being in the final for the citizens, while defeat would leave them without the possibility of adding a new title to their showcases.
It will be a match that, if Arsenal wins, will leave the Premier League doomed. At the moment there are six points ahead with one game less for the SkyBlue team. Both teams depend on themselves, so the Premier is very beautiful.
The fifth game seems to be the easiest in principle. Fulham got off to a good start this season in the Premier League, but the team’s last 5 games have been losses. Even so, Pep’s men cannot relax because if they want to win the Premier they have to be full of victories.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
leicester
|
15-04-2023
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG and 10:30 MX
|
premier league
|
Bayern Munich
|
19-04-2023
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Champions League
|
Sheffield United
|
22-04-2023
|
17:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG and 8:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
Arsenal
|
26-04-2023
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
04-30-2023
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG and 07:00 MX
|
premier league
#schedule #Manchester #City #matches #match #Bayern #Munich
Leave a Reply