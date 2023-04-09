Manchester City continues its streak and there are already eight games in a row winning. Haaland reappeared from his injury that kept him off the pitch since March 18 and once again showed that he never forgets to score goals. A Norwegian goal before the break put the game on track for the second half. Grealish made it 2-0 and Julián Álvarez from the bench scored the fourth from eleven meters. The final result of the match was 4-1.
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: First leg of the round of 16, Champions League
The main course for Manchester City and the star tie of these quarterfinals of the Champions League. On Tuesday the 11th, the first assault between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at the Etihad Stadium for getting into the semifinals of the most important competition at club level.
Manchester City vs Leicester: Premier League
Guardiola’s team will do a double during the week, because after facing Bayern they will also host Leicester at their stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier League.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Round of 16 second leg, Champions League
Possibly this is the most difficult engagement of City’s next five games. Guardiola’s men will have to visit the Allianz Arena with their minds set on those semifinals. The first leg will mark, to a large extent, what will await us in the second leg, but regardless of the result, we are sure to see a real great game.
Manchester City vs Sheffield: FA Cup Semi-Finals
The fourth game for Guardiola’s team will be the FA Cup duel, a single match, against Sheffield. A victory will mean for the cityzens to be in the final, while defeat would leave them without the possibility of adding a new title to their showcases.
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Crucial game for the Premier League fight
It will be a match that, if Arsenal wins, will leave the Premier League doomed. At the moment there are eight points ahead with one game less for the SkyBlue team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Bayern Munich
|
April 11
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Champions League
|
leicester
|
April 15
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG and 10:30 MX
|
premier league
|
Bayern Munich
|
April 19th
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Champions League
|
Sheffield
|
April 22
|
17:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG and 8:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
Arsenal
|
April 26
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
premier league
