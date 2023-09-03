Liverpool clearly prevailed against Aston Villa this Sunday, September 3. The team led by Jurgen Klopp won by a score of 3-0 with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and an own goal from Matty Cash. In this way, the Reds were placed, provisionally, as third place in the general table.
After this important triumph, these are the next games for Liverpool this season:
Wolves vs. Liverpool | Premier League Matchday 5 – September 16
On matchday 5, the Reds will visit the Wolves, a team that has been struggling for the past two seasons. Although Wolverhampton Wanderers have struggled recently, their ability to surprise cannot be underestimated. Liverpool will have to be vigilant to make sure they don’t fall into a trap at Molineux Stadium. This match will be an early test of Liverpool’s determination to stay at the top of the Premier League.
LASK vs. Liverpool | Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League – September 21
Following their Premier League clash, the Reds will embark on their European campaign in the UEFA Europa League, taking on LASK. Despite being a lesser known team in Europe, Liverpool should not underestimate their opponent. European competition is always fierce, and the Reds will have to do their best to advance in the tournament.
Liverpool vs. West Ham | Premier League Matchday 6 – September 24
Finally, in their fifth duel, the Reds will receive West Ham in a difficult match. West Ham have been displaying some solid football in recent seasons, and their ability to cause surprises is undeniable. This match promises to be an exciting battle between two teams looking to establish themselves at the top of the Premier League table.
Leicester vs. Liverpool | EFL Cup First Round – September 26
Following the Premier League clash, Liverpool will face Leicester City in the first round of the EFL Cup. The Reds will be looking to advance in this tournament and compete on multiple fronts. This match will be an opportunity for young talents and less regular players to prove themselves.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool | Premier League Matchday 7 – September 30
Finally, Liverpool will close this series of five games facing Tottenham Hotspur in London. A matchup against Tottenham is always exciting, and this game could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race. Fans expect to see an exciting duel between two teams with impressive offensive potential.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
wolves
|
16 of September
|
13:30 ESP, 5:30 MX, 8:30 ARG
|
premier league
|
LASK
|
September 21st
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
UEL
|
West Ham
|
24th September
|
15:00 ESP, 7:00 MX, 10:00 ARG
|
premier league
|
Leicester City
|
September 26
|
to be confirmed
|
EFL CUP
|
Tottenham
|
September 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 10:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
premier league
