Without the presence of several of its stars such as the Argentine captain Lionel Messithe Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the paraguayan Matias Rojashe Inter Miami He faced this Wednesday the Columbus Crew in it Chase Stadiumwinning 2-1, thanks to the Jamaican’s goals Ian Fray and the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campanadespite the Colombian discount ‘Cucho’ Hernandez.
Just at minute 10, Ian Fray He appeared on a corner kick to finish and score, after almost a year of not having started as a starter. Later, at 20′, Leo Campana took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper Patrick Schulte after stopping a shot, to increase the advantage. Before finishing the first half, Cucho appeared inside the area to connect a center Aidan Morris.
Thanks to this, the Florida team remains the leader of the Eastern Conference with 41 units, thus adding his second victory in a row after having beaten last date Philadelphia Union.
For now, it is time to know the schedule of the next duels of the Inter Miami in the MLS:
When? Saturday, June 29
Place: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: GEODIS Park
Schedule: 6:30 p.m.
Both teams just met last April, with The Herons winning 3-1 at home. Previously, he applied the same dose in March during the Concachampionswhile at home The Six Strings They tied 2-2. Without a doubt, the local team will have a great thirst for revenge after the last confrontations, in addition to being tenth in the Eastern Conference with 21 units, still far from being able to enter the Playoffs.
When? Wednesday, July 3
Place: Charlotte, North Carolina
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
This will be an important duel, since The Coined follows closely in the Eastern Conference being third with 31 points. The recent history between the two is quite even with two wins for North Carolina, two wins for The Herons And a tie. The team directed by English Dean Smith He has a good streak of victories, since he has three consecutive victories over Orlando City, D.C. United and Atlanta United.
When? Saturday, July 6
Place: Cincinnati, Ohio
Stadium: TQL Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Another duel of vital relevance because it involves the first two places in the Eastern Conference, with the Ohio team following very, very closely behind the pink club, only four behind. The last time they faced each other was in October 2003 with The Orange and Blue winning on visit by the minimum of the Argentine Alvaro Barreal. In fact, in their previous duels, those of the Argentine Gerardo Martino They also couldn’t win by drawing 3-3 in the TQL Stadium and lose 1-0.
When? Wednesday, July 17
Place: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium:Chase Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
The Canadian team has to visit the pupils of the Tata. By this date, it is very likely that Californians will already have the presence of Lionel Messi and company because America Cup closes on July 14, although everything will depend on whether it really Argentina reaches the grand final. If not, the captain could have been present before. His most recent clash was a rout in favor of The Herons 4-0 through a double from the Finn Robert Taylorplus many from the Argentines Facundo Farías and Benjamin Cremaschi. The Reds they march sixth in the Eastern Conference.
When? Saturday, July 20
Place: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium:Chase Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
For this commitment it would be a fact that Gerardo Martino would have all its starters to be able to concentrate on the tournament, although it will be for a short time, since the competition begins on July 26 Leagues Cup against Liga MX from Mexico, so the local tournament will pause for a moment. Although The Fire is penultimate of the Eastern Conferencein their last game they defeated 4-1 at home thanks to the doubles of the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie.
