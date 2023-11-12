Barcelona manages to add the three points in a match in which they have once again shown that they are far from their best game. The culés beat a more than worthy Alavés who perhaps deserved more, as a result of the great level shown in the first half.
Here in 90min we leave you with the schedule of the next five Barça games after their victory against the Vitorian team:
The culés will have to visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, in a stadium that FC Barcelona has not been very good at lately. They will try to find the three points no matter what.
FC Barcelona could already be classified for the elimination phase of the Champions League when this match arrives, but even so the three points are important to try to tie the first position in this competitive Group H.
FC Barcelona cannot afford to fail any more in the League, and this duel suggests that it will be due to position and to follow the lead.
As the last game of this calendar, FC Barcelona will have to face Girona in a game that seems complicated. Montilivi’s club has started like a shot this season and is one of the sensations of LaLiga. This Catalan derby will give something to talk about
The culés dream of having reached this match with first place in their pockets. Antwerp can be a tough rival in its own stadium
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 25
|
14:00 ESP, 06:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Port
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Girona
|
December 10
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Antwerp
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
