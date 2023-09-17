FC Barcelona is at a crucial crossroads in its season, where each match becomes an opportunity to reaffirm its greatness and regain ground in the domestic and European league.
He showed the level that his fans want to see by beating Real Betis 5-0. Now, the next five matches in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League will be the battlefield where the Blaugranas will seek to leave difficult moments behind and forge a path to glory. Let’s analyze the upcoming clashes that will determine the course of the Catalan club this season.
Barcelona will seek to take victory in this first duel in European competition. The culés, after a few years suffering from difficult groups, will enjoy the fortune this season of competing against teams that are, a priori, inferior.
In its fourth match, Barcelona will host Rafa Benítez’s new Celta at home. The latest information we have about the Galician team is that they have sold their biggest star, Gabri Veiga, to Naples for a figure close to 36 million euros.
Finally, FC Barcelona will have to travel to Son Moix to play the last match of the five.
Interesting match for the culés who dream of reaching said event placed at the top of the league standings.
Barcelona will look to take the victory in Porto’s field. The culés will face the strongest team in the group on this second day. Do Dragao is always a complicated stadium.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Antwerp
|
September 19th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Celtic
|
September 23
|
18:30 ESP, 10:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Majorca
|
September 27th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Seville
|
October 1st
|
21:30 ESP,13:30 MX, 16:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Port
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
#schedule #games #Barcelona #win #Betis
Leave a Reply