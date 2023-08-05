The Tigers advanced to the next round of the Leagues Cup, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS.
After drawing 1-1 in regular time with a goal from French striker André-Pierre Gignac, everything was decided from the penalty spot.
The university team hit their respective charges, to obtain their ticket to the next round of the contest, where they will face Rayados de Monterrey, in one more edition of the Clásico Regio. Great match!
Here are the next Tigres matches.
As far as Mexican soccer is concerned, on matchday 4 the northern team will face off against Rayos del Necaxa, however, so far there is no date and time to dispute the commitment.
On date 5 of the contest, the cats will be facing Santos Laguna, in one of the matches that has been gaining strength in recent years.
The third game for the Tigres is against the Pumas, in a duel of beasts. The university students will enter the CU stadium to measure forces against the auriazules, in an expected game.
The fourth game of Tigres is against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in a game corresponding to day 7 of Mexican soccer.
