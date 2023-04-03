The Tigres team has 3 consecutive defeats so far in the Clausura 2023, and now fell conclusively against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca 3-2.
With this new setback they were left with 21 points and are momentarily positioned in seventh place. In case of losing in the quarterfinals in the Concachampions, “Chima” could be out.
Here are the next Tigres matches.
Motagua vs Tigres – Concachampions
Tigres’ next match will be in the Concachampions, when on Wednesday they will take to the field of the Metropolitan Olympic to measure forces against Motagua from Honduras.
This game corresponds to the first leg of the quarterfinals, the return will be at the University Stadium.
Tigres vs Mazatlán FC – Round 14 – Liga MX
The next game in Liga MX will be against Mazatlán. The cats receive the Cañoneros at home, who are not living a good moment and continue as last in the general standings.
Tigres vs Motagua – Concachampions
The second leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals will be on Thursday, April 13 at the ‘Volcán’. Undoubtedly, a key match to get the ticket to the semifinals of the contest.
Querétaro vs Tigres – Round 15 -Liga MX
On matchday 15, Tigres receives a visit from Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. The university students want to continue their hegemony over the Queretaros, since in the last 5 games they have 5 consecutive wins.
The last time Querétaro beat the cats was on November 16, 2016, when they beat the Apertura 2-1. At that time the discount goal was Andy Delort.
04/16/2023 – Tigres vs Querétaro (5:00 p.m.) – Liga MX
Tigres vs Puebla – Round 16 -Liga MX
The penultimate match of the northerners in the regular phase of the tournament will be against the Camoteros del Puebla. On matchday 16 they receive those from La Franja at the ‘Volcán’.
Difficult match for Tigres, since Puebla can use these types of matches, where they have two consecutive victories.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
motagua
|
5th of April
|
6:00 p.m.
|
concachampions
|
Mazatlan FC
|
April 8
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
motagua
|
April 13th
|
8:00 p.m.
|
concachampions
|
Queretaro
|
April 16th
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Puebla
|
April 20th
|
8:05 p.m.
|
MX League
#schedule #games #Tigres #loss #Toluca
Leave a Reply