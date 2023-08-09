The Mexican soccer champion team, the Tigres UANL, were eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the hands of the staunch rival Monterrey by the slightest difference.
Now, the cats have already turned the page and are preparing to play the Mexican soccer games in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they seek to defend the title.
Here are the next matches for those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi.
As far as Mexican soccer is concerned, on matchday 4 the northern team will face off against Rayos del Necaxa, however, so far there is no date and time to dispute the commitment.
On date 5 of the contest, the cats will be facing Santos Laguna, in one of the matches that has been gaining strength in recent years.
The third game for the Tigres is against the Pumas, in a duel of beasts. The university students will enter the CU stadium to measure forces against the auriazules, in an expected game.
The fourth game of Tigres is against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in a game corresponding to day 7 of Mexican soccer.
On matchday 8, the Tigres enter the always complicated field of the Azteca Stadium to measure forces against the Zorros del Atlas, in a game to be played on Sunday, September 17.
