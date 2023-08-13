Real Madrid has won 0-2 against Athletic Club in a match that promised action and it did. Ancelotti’s men knew how to make the most of their options in the first half to go 0-2 at half-time thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Bellingham, leaving Ernesto Valverde’s men with almost no options for a comeback. In the second half, Madrid kept the advantage that they took to the locker room and did not suffer at any time, already thinking about the next match. The bad news of the game was carried out by Militao, who in an action without the ball left injured in the knee.
These are the next matches of Real Madrid:
A visit to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, where Real Madrid will have to face an Almería team eager to make their mark against one of the greats of Spanish football. Concentration and defensive solidity will be essential to emerge victorious.
Balaídos awaits the arrival of Real Madrid, a stadium known for its vibrant atmosphere. The white team will have to face an always combative Celta de Vigo, where every blow will be answered. The madridistas will seek to win with an intelligent and forceful game.
Back at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid will host Getafe for a locally intense encounter. Merengues fans will expect their team to put on a show and maintain their supremacy at home.
Real Sociedad will be the last obstacle in this series of matches for Real Madrid. A confrontation against an always competitive and talented rival, who will demand the most from the white players. Madrid will seek to close this series of games with a flourish, securing valuable points in their quest for the championship.
The first Madrid derby comes on matchday 6 of the League, and Real Madrid visits the Civitas Metropolitano in search of the three points. The beginning of the season for Real Madrid is full of traps, and the derby is the icing on the cake. Last year, Madrid took two of the three derbies that took place (one in the Copa del Rey), and the other ended in a 1-1 draw, so the visitors are looking to continue with the tonic.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
August 19
|
7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
August 25th
|
9:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
September 3
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Real society
|
September, 17th
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
The league
