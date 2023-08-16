This Tuesday the Rayados de Monterrey team was eliminated from the Leagues Cup, losing in the semifinal against Nashville SC by a score of 2-0 on the Geodis Park field
Despite the fact that the Mexican club tried to find the equalizing goal that would send everything to the penalty shootout, it could not materialize, and ended up being left out of the competition where it was the Mexican club that went the furthest in the tournament.
For now, here we present the next 5 games of the whole of La Pandilla.
The next commitment for coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz’s team will be against Philadelphia Union, at stake to define third place in the Leagues Cup.
On the date of matchday 4 they will be facing Xolos de Tijuana, however, the date and time are yet to be defined.
On matchday 5 the most attractive game will be presented, when Rayados de Monterrey visits the always complicated Nemesio Díez field, to face off against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in an extremely complicated commitment.
On matchday 6 of the contest they will face the Cruz Azul Machine, in the most anticipated game of the sixth date of the Opening 2023.
And after measuring forces against Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey will not have an easy time, since they will be facing Chivas, in one of the most attractive games of the 7th round of Mexican soccer.
