This Saturday the Rayados de Monterrey team could not get third place in the Leagues Cup, losing in the game by a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Union.
Despite the fact that the Mexican club tried to reverse the score, it ended up being left out of the competition where it was the Mexican club that went the furthest in the competition. Here his next 5 games.
On the date of matchday 4 they will be facing Xolos de Tijuana, however, the date and time are yet to be defined.
On matchday 5 the most attractive game will be presented, when Rayados de Monterrey visits the always complicated Nemesio Díez field, to face off against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in an extremely complicated commitment.
On matchday 6 of the contest they will face the Cruz Azul Machine, in the most anticipated game of the sixth date of the Opening 2023.
And after measuring forces against Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey will not have an easy time, since they will be facing Chivas, in one of the most attractive games of day 7 of Mexican soccer.
Lastly, on matchday 8, Rayados de Monterrey hosts the Panzas Verdes del León on the BBVA field, in a match to be played at 7:00 p.m.
