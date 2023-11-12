Discover Atlético de Madrid’s exciting schedule with an exclusive look at the next five matches. From crucial duels to must-see matches, immerse yourself in the anticipation of the colchoneros as they seek glory on the football calendar. Get ready to live the passion of Atleti in the next challenges!
At the end of the national team break, Atlético de Madrid will receive at the Metropolitano an old acquaintance of the red and white fans like Javier Aguirre, coach of Mallorca. The vermilion team is having problems so far this season and they are having a hard time finding the path to victory.
On November 28, Atlético de Madrid will play in the Champions League again. The red and whites could arrive with qualification for the round of 16 on track, always depending on what happens the previous day, but even so they cannot trust themselves and have to get a positive result from the Netherlands.
Atlético de Madrid now faces one of the most complicated stretches of its season, and to finish these games they will visit FC Barcelona with the hope of staying hooked on La Liga and also moving away from the Catalans in the standings.
Finally, Atlético de Madrid will host the LaLiga bottom team at the Metropolitano. A priori it is an affordable match for Simeone’s men after the great duel against FC Barcelona.
The colchoneros will want revenge after the in-extremis goal of the Romans in the first leg. Atlético are clear favorites to finish first in the group.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Majorca
|
November 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
Feyenoord
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Barça
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
Almeria
|
December 10
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN/M.LaLiga
|
lazio
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
