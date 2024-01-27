The Faro team was a victim of La Maquina, despite having gone ahead on the scoreboard through the Argentine's goal. Gustavo del Pretewho debuted as a purple scorer in his first game after leaving the Cougars. The Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez was in charge of leveling the score, while Angel Sepúlveda sealed the comeback, taking advantage of the fact that the visit was left with ten in the first half due to the expulsion of Joaquin Esquivel.

The obligation to win was already beginning to breathe close to his ear. Martin Anselmiwho had not known victory at this start of the campaign where they had only garnered two points out of a possible six, so winning was already a must for the cement producers.