Blue Cross achieved his first victory of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXby coming back 2-1 to Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadiumwhich gave the Argentine coach a little calm Martin Anselmiwhich continues to be disrespected by the fans, since prior to the game he once again received whistles of disapproval.
The Faro team was a victim of La Maquina, despite having gone ahead on the scoreboard through the Argentine's goal. Gustavo del Pretewho debuted as a purple scorer in his first game after leaving the Cougars. The Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez was in charge of leveling the score, while Angel Sepúlveda sealed the comeback, taking advantage of the fact that the visit was left with ten in the first half due to the expulsion of Joaquin Esquivel.
The obligation to win was already beginning to breathe close to his ear. Martin Anselmiwho had not known victory at this start of the campaign where they had only garnered two points out of a possible six, so winning was already a must for the cement producers.
The last time Cruz Azul beat the Tijuana Xolos, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament, when the cement producers took the result in favor of 2-0. Since then, Tijuana has beaten them twice and the most they have been able to rescue is a draw, a couple of tournaments ago.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has emerged victorious on three occasions, they have tied once and only suffered defeat on one occasion. This was precisely the previous tournament, when the White Roosters of Querétaro They beat the cement workers 3-1, on the court of the Aztec stadium.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
Cruz Azul had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had more than a decade without being able to beat them in the University 'Volcano'but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi They beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a last-minute goal scored by the Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
Blue Cross has five games without losing against the Green Lion Bellies. The last time the Fiera defeated them was on matchday number eleven of the 2021 Apertura tournament. Since then, they have faced each other five times, with four wins for the cement producers and only one draw.
