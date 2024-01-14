On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Cruz Azul Blue Machine, with Martin Anselmi on the bench, debuted in the Clausura tournament with full enthusiasm, since the signings made for this campaign add points to the team. hope.
However, the Tuzos del Pachuca put paid to the party, defeating them by the slightest difference playing as a visitor. The newcomer to Mexico Salomón Rondón gave the Hidalgo team the definitive advantage shortly before the eighty minute.
Since the Apertura 2021 tournament, Juarez FC does not beat the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. On that occasion the score ended 2-1 in favor of the border team. Since then, the cement producers have three wins and one draw.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has only been able to beat the Mazatlecos on one occasion. This occurred on matchday number fourteen of the Apertura 2022 tournament, when the Machine won by a score of 2-0. Since then, they have tied twice and Mazatlan He has defeated the cement workers a couple of times.
The last time Cruz Azul beat the Tijuana Xolos, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament, when the cement producers took the result in favor of 2-0. Since then, Tijuana has beaten them twice and the most they have been able to rescue is a draw, a couple of tournaments ago.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has emerged victorious on three occasions, they have tied once and only suffered defeat on one occasion. This was precisely the previous tournament, when the White Roosters of Querétaro They beat the cement workers 3-1, on the Azteca stadium field.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat the Blue Cross Blue Machine, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
