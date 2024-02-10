The schedule of the next 5 Cruz Azul games after their result against Atlético San Luis (DO NOT PUBLISH)

Saturday, February 10, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium. The Celestial Machine of Blue Cross received a visit from Atlético San Luis, in a match of contrasts. And while the cement producers had three victories in a row and were looking for their fourth, Atlético San Luis had fallen in their last three games, so taking points from the capital was practically an obligation.
However, the cement producers continue in a big way. With a goal from Rotondi at minute thirty-eight, from eleven steps, one more from Uriel Antuna and another from Rodrigo Huescas, at seventy-three, the Machine achieved its fourth consecutive victory at this start of the campaign, sinking more and more to the potosinos.
Cruz Azul had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had more than a decade without being able to beat them in the University 'Volcano'but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi They beat the cement producers at home by a score of 2-1, with a last-minute goal scored by the Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
Blue Cross has five games without losing against the Green Lion Bellies. The last time the Fiera defeated them was on matchday number eleven of the 2021 Apertura tournament. Since then, they have faced each other five times, with four wins for the cement producers and only one draw.
America spins three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and