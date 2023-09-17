Chivas was humiliated in the Azteca stadium, after losing 4-0 against the bitter rival: the Águilas del América, who, with one hand on their waist, scored four goals against them without the Sacred Flock being able to do anything to prevent it. Below is what awaits those of Guadalajara, who will not have the opportunity to sit down and cry.
Chivas has not beaten Pachuca since September 2021. Since then they have faced each other three times; with a victory for the Tuzos and two draws.
As against Pachuca, Chivas has not defeated the Red Devils of Toluca since October 2021. The last victory occurred in the 2021 Clausura tournament, when those of the Rebaño won 2-0 playing as a tenant.
In the last five matches, Chivas has defeated Mazatlán FC three times. The last match between these two occurred in April 2023, and was won by Rebaño 4-1.
The classic between Atlas and Chivas is always a different match. Especially now, that the memory of what happened in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament is fresh, and the Rojinegros want their revenge.
In the last five confrontations between Chivas and Puebla, those of the Sacred Flock have emerged victorious only once. The other four were triumphs in favor of the people of Puebla; two of them in direct elimination duels.
#schedule #Chivas #games #after..
Leave a Reply