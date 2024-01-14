On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Akron stadium, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the visit of Santos Laguna, in the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The match began by winning the visit in the sixty-fifth minute, with a goal from Harold Preciado: top scorer in the last tournament, who was widely said to no longer continue with the Laguneros. But in the agony of the match, even in stoppage time, Érick Gutiérrez rescued the tie for those of the Sacred Flock.
Chivas is not coming off two consecutive defeats against the team Tigers. One suffered in the final for the Mexican championship and the other by a resounding score of 4-0, on the field of the Jalisco stadium. The last time the Sacred Flock beat Tigres was in the Clausura 2023 tournament itself, in the regular season.
The Sacred Flock has a clear football paternity over the Tijuana Xolos. The last time the fronterizos beat those from Guadalajara was in the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have played eight times and the rojiblancos have won six of those games, with only two draws.
Of the last five confrontations between Chivas and Toluca, those of the Rebaño have won one, Toluca another and the rest have all been draws. The last result recorded between both teams was a 1-1 draw, and the duel took place at the Nemesio Diez stadium.
He Atlético San Luis maintains a slight advantage over Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. In the last five matches, the Potosinos have won two games, Chivas only one and the other two ended in a draw. However, the last time they met, the final result ended 3-1 in favor of the rojiblancos.
The last time the Ciudad Juarez Braves They beat the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, it was in the Clausura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other five times, Chivas has won two of those games and there have been three draws.
#schedule #Chivas #games #result #Santos
Leave a Reply