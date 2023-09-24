After losing 4-0 to the Águilas del América in the national classic, it was expected that the Sacred Flock would take the field with wounded pride and that the Tuzos would pay the outstanding debt. However, this did not happen, as Chivas tied 0-0 against Pachuca.
Alexis Vega came on as a substitute to try to give a different face to the match, but this not only did not excite the fans, but it also disgusted them and they made it known with a tremendous boo against a player who not long ago had more than one They already considered him an idol in Chivas and even nominated him for European football.
Since October 2021, Chivas has not beaten the Red Devils of TolucaThe last victory occurred in the 2021 Clausura tournament, when those from the Rebaño won 2-0 playing as a tenant.
In the last five matches, Chivas has beaten those of Mazatlan FC The last match between these two occurred in April 2023, and was won by Rebaño 4-1.
The classic between Atlas and Chivas is always a different game. Especially now, that the memory of what happened in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament is fresh, and the Rojinegros want their revenge.
In the last five matches between Chivas and Puebla, those of the Sacred Flock have been victorious only once. The other four were triumphs in favor of the people of Puebla; two of them in direct elimination duels.
Almost five months after that epic final played in that same stadium, Tigers and Chivas They will meet again for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Mexican championship. The last time Chivas beat Tigres at the Akron stadium was on matchday two of the 2019 Apertura tournament, so the Sacred Flock will most likely come out with everything in search of the three points.
